Gwent Police are investigating a burglary in Monmouth where jewellery was stolen.

According to Gwent Police, a house in The Narth was broken into sometime between Tuesday April 22 and Thursday April 24.

Several items were taken Watch which is a 1955 vintage Smiths deluxe gold manual wound wristwatch, Earrings which were gold and with a star shape, a pendant which is oval mother of pearl with gold surround and a necklace which is silver with a pendant with the initial ‘J’.

Gwent Police have said, if you can help to either call them on 101 quoting 2500128858 or directly messaging them or alternately contacting them online.

If you want to stay anonymous you call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111