According to Gwent Police, a house in The Narth was broken into sometime between Tuesday April 22 and Thursday April 24.
Several items were taken Watch which is a 1955 vintage Smiths deluxe gold manual wound wristwatch, Earrings which were gold and with a star shape, a pendant which is oval mother of pearl with gold surround and a necklace which is silver with a pendant with the initial ‘J’.
Gwent Police have said, if you can help to either call them on 101 quoting 2500128858 or directly messaging them or alternately contacting them online.