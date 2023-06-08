Local Hannah Jarvis, has been recognised for her incredible dedication to the community through her nomination in this year’s Welsh Army Veterans Awards.
The Welsh Army Veterans Awards works to recognise and reward veterans who have overcome the transition from Military to civilian life; going above and beyond to excel in their relevant frields.
Hannah was with both the 2nd Battallion and 3rd Battallion Royal Welsh Regiment. She served on Operation TELIC 10 in 2007, working in the Battle Group Int cell and deploying on ops into Basra City, as female searcher with the strike team. Over her time with the Military, Hannah was also based at Tidworth, Cyprus and Canada.
Now a proud mum of two, Hannah currently works as a Public Relations Consultant and spends a lot of her spare time volunteering with causes close to her heart - making her a well known figure within the community.
Since the 2021 fall of Kabul, Hannah has been involved with helping many former interpreters in coming to the UK, from assisting with admin and consular matters, finding funding to help with accommodation whilst awaiting safe passage out of Afghanistan, liaising with local authorities, assisting with job applications, acquiring furniture, laptops, driving to mosques and halal shops and else anything to help then smoothly transition into their new communities here in the UK.
As previously reported by the Chronicle, Hannah was also heavily involved in fundraising and taking medical aid to Ukraine. With the charity, Bridge to Unity (BTU), they have raised around £45,000 in cash donations from local communities, enabling the purchase of a much needed ambulance for the frontline. Together, they have also taken in excess of £100,000 donated medical equipment directly to Ukraine, on four trips, since the invasion of February 2022.
Hannah said: “Compassion, community and collaboration are what matter to me the most. I wouldn’t have achieved anything over the past couple of years without the compassion and support from so many different communities, whether it be my local community of Abergavenny, my work community, or my veteran community. I am a firm believer that everyone has something to offer in helping those who need it and through forming strong knit communities and collaborating, we can harness talent and put so many different skills to good use.”
On her nomination, Hannah shared: “ I am thrilled! It’s lovely to be nominated and recognised. It is also an honour to be joining the other people shortlisted; there are so many veterans using their skills to use to help those people in need, it is an incredible to be among them.”
The ceremony will be held on July 5 at the Village Hotel in Cardiff.