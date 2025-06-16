The jewellery cabinet is always one of the most popular parts of the saleroom during viewing, with both trade and private buyers taking their turn to see what is on offer. Buying jewellery at auction is simple and it usually costs around a quarter or even less of the price on the high street. This means that you can get far more for your money, and it can also prove to be a promising investment for the future - which makes it a ‘win win’ situation. This sale has a very large selection of jewellery including both traditional and antique pieces including rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and brooches. Prices range from £10 for items of silver or boxes of costume jewellery up to £8,000 for a large diamond ring – so there really is something to suit everyone and all tastes.