In contrast a large range of antique jewellery is also bound to prove very popular with a wonderful variety ranging from pretty Edwardian pendants and Victorian brooches right back to an amazing Bronze Age gold wrap around ring. A very desirable Victorian insect form brooch with a chrysoprase body and diamond set wings is sure to ‘fly away’ at £500/£700, whilst a very pretty pair of antique diamond and pearl cluster earrings are estimated at £800/£1,200. A pair of ‘classy’ antique jade and diamond pendant earrings are sure to attract strong interest from trade buyers, whilst several items of Georgian jewellery and even a Medieval gold ring will more likely be sought after by specialist collectors.