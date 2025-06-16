Abergavenny Theatre Group will be taking to the stage of the Borough Theatre this week with its amateur production of Alan Bennett’s acclaimed play The Lady in the Van, which runs from tonight (Wednesday) until Friday .
This heartwarming and sharply funny drama is based on the true story of Miss Mary Shepherd, an eccentric woman who lived in a van on playwright Alan Bennett’s driveway for fifteen years.
Starring Cecilia Bawler as Miss Shepherd and Andrew Fowler as Alan Bennett, the talented cast of Abergavenny Theatre Group is made up of a host of recognisable Abergavenny's favourite amateur performers. Tickets are available online or at the Borough Theatre Box Office. Don't miss your chance to see this poignantly warm and touching play.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.