“That’s why I’m excited to invite you to the Monmouth Mind, Body & Spirit event at Bridges Monmouth on Saturday, June 28, starting at 10am. This event is designed to help you find that balance across all areas of your life. Whether you’re just starting your journey or continuing on the path, this event offers you the opportunity to explore ways to restore balance and enhance your well-being through your physical, emotional and spiritual self,” says Beverley.