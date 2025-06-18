With temperatures across the area set to soar in the coming weeks we take a look at the changing climate and offer our top tips for keeping cool.
According to government statistics all of the warmest years on record in the UK have occurred since 2002, and in July 2022 temperatures exceeded 40°C for the first time on record.
It is estimated that 2,803 people aged 65 years and over died due to the heat in England in 2022, and it is predicted that the number of heat-related deaths per year may triple by 2050.
Hot weather can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other diseases. Older people, babies and young children are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature. People with underlying medical conditions can also be vulnerable to the effects of hot weather.
There are things you can do to prevent yourself from overheating when the weather is hot. If you do get too hot, it is important to give your body a break from the heat and take actions to cool down
Drink regularly
Drink fluids regularly throughout the day especially if you are physically active.
Water and diluted squash or lower fat milks are good choices. Fruit juice, smoothies and soft drinks can be high in sugar which dehydrates the body so limit the amount of these you drink these.
If you are going out, take a refillable bottle filled with water. Take extra water for journeys on public transport or by car.
Alcohol has a dehydrating effect on the body, so it is a good idea to choose alcohol-free options, or alternate alcoholic drinks with a glass of water.
Protect yourself from the sun
The sun is often strong enough in the UK to cause sunburn and children are particularly at risk of skin damage from the sun.
Take the following actions to protect yourself from the sun:
- stay in the shade, between 11am and 3pm when the sun is strongest
- wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes, such as a long-sleeved shirt, trousers, or long skirts in close-weave fabrics
- wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face, eyes, head, ears, and neck
- wear sunglasses which are wraparound or with wide arms to provide protection from the sun
- apply sunscreen generously and re-apply frequently, especially after activities that remove it, such as swimming or towelling. The NHS recommends that this should be with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30, and 4 or 5 star ultraviolet A (UVA) protection
Limit strenuous physical activity
If you can, limit the amount of strenuous physical activity that you do during the hottest part of the day, between 11am and 3pm. If you do want to carry out any physical activities, such as exercise or gardening, plan to do these during the morning or evening when it is cooler.
Children should not take part in strenuous physical activities on very hot days.
Avoid hot closed spaces
Small, closed spaces such as stationary cars can get dangerously hot very quickly. Make sure that babies, children, older people and pets are not left alone in stationary cars or other closed spaces.
Ensure children in prams or pushchairs are shaded by using a parasol and check on them regularly to make sure they are not overheated. Keep your home cool
Keeping cool at home
Homes can overheat and become uncomfortable during warmer weather, particularly when you are trying to sleep. Take the following steps to cool your home:
- close blinds and curtains on windows that are exposed to direct sunlight during the day
- close external shutters or shades if you have them
- move to a cooler part of the house, especially for sleeping
- open windows (if it is safe to) when the air feels cooler outside than inside, for example at night, and try to get air flowing through your home
- use electric fans if the air temperature is below 35°C, but do not aim the fan directly at your body as this can lead to dehydration
- check that any heating is turned off
- turn off lights and electrical equipment that are not in use
- go outside if it is cooler outside in the shade
Public buildings such as places of worship, local libraries or supermarkets may be cooler than your home. If they are nearby consider visiting one of these as a way of cooling down.
