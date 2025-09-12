GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police are searching for missing 23-year-old man who is believed to be in the Forest of Dean, Puzzlewood is closed today.
They understand Levi left an address in Cambridgeshire at around 11.15am on Thursday September 11 and travelled to Coleford.
His vehicle has been found in the car park at Puzzlewood off Perrygrove Road and it’s believed to have been parked there since Thursday afternoon.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen Levi today or who has information on his whereabouts to contact us.
He is described as being of medium build, has a shaved head, black beard with a goatee and has tattoos on his neck and arms.
He was last seen wearing green top and black work trousers.
Police are searching for him along with support from the Severn Area Rescue Association. The National Police Air Service has also been involved in the search.
If you see Levi or have seen him recently, call the police on 999. To report any sightings from earlier today call police on 101 and quote incident 377 of 11 September.
