UPDATE: Missing Pontypool teenager found safe and well
Friday 20th May 2022 5:02 pm
Chantelle Baghurst has been found safe and well (Pic from Gwent Police )
Gwent Police have confirmed that a Pontypool teenager who had been reported as missing last week has been found safe and well.
On Friday May 13, the Abergavenny Chronicle shared a police appeal for information to find 14-year-old Chantelle Baghurst, also known as Hayda.
On Wednesday May 18, Gwent Police confirmed via their social media channels that Chantelle had been found.
Gwent Police would like to thank everyone who helped share their appeal.
