UPDATE: Missing Pontypool teenager found safe and well

Chantelle Baghurst has been found safe and well ( Pic from Gwent Police )

Gwent Police have confirmed that a Pontypool teenager who had been reported as missing last week has been found safe and well.

On Friday May 13, the Abergavenny Chronicle shared a police appeal for information to find 14-year-old Chantelle Baghurst, also known as Hayda.

On Wednesday May 18, Gwent Police confirmed via their social media channels that Chantelle had been found.