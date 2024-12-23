Morrisons has responded to problems with its More card experienced by customers today. The supermarket giant has apologised after customers were unable to redeem discounts on their loyalty cards and had Christmas deliveries cancelled at short notice.
The supermarket offers cheaper prices to More Card members on certain items, and has been heavily discounting Christmas food.
A spokesman said, “Today we are experiencing some system issues which are affecting our More Card customers. For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.
“All our stores have now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price - including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne. And in addition we will give More Card customers an extra 10 per cent off their entire shop as an apology.”