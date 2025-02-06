A Ukrainian refugee has returned from her trip in Eastern Ukraine, bringing Christmas gifts from Wales to Ukrainian residents in need.
The philanthropic task was completed by 38-year-old Maryna Korolova, a refugee from the Donbass Region of Eastern Ukraine.
On December 1, 2024, Maryna told the Abergavenny Voice of her project ‘Christmas Boxes’, which asked for local donations. She went to three regions of Eastern Ukraine; Kharkiv, Donetsk & Samar, on behalf of the Kiev-based Zhyya Nadiya Foundation.
She collected and delivered a total of 173 boxes. Maryna said: “Since the war began, I have dearly yearned for my country and my countrymen. Thank you Wales, for filling the crater-sized hole in my heart with all the support you have rendered to me and my family, to ensure my nation’s children have a future and supporting those brave soldiers on the frontline.”
This was Maryna’s first return to Ukraine since giving birth to a baby girl in a bomb shelter within the warzone. The trip took her to dangerous places such as Mirnograd and Pokrovsk, only 800 meters away from Russian soldiers.
She flew from Bristol to Krakow in Poland, where she took three trains. From Krakow Airport to Krakow Railway Station, then from Krakow Railway Station to Przemishl, and finally Przemishl to Kyiv. Maryna then traveled from Kyiv to Eastern Ukraine with other volunteers and a Chaplain.
Maryna, who now resides in Powys, said since seeking refuge in Wales, she needed time to settle her heart, body, mind, soul, spirit and also make a new life for her two sons and husband in a new country. This process has allowed her to open up her own business in Abergavenny.
She now owns and runs Squeezing in Abergavenny; a business which makes fresh, organic, plant-based beverages, juices and smoothies.