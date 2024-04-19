The efforts of fourteen people, including nine young cadets, from across Gwent have been recognised by the King’s representative for the county, Lord-Lieutenant, including Thomas M (Year 13) and Olivia A who completed her A levels here last year.
The achievements of Lord-Lieutenant’s cadets were recognised at an awards ceremony at Chapman VC House, Cwmbran, on Thursday 11 April, which was attended by more than 90 people.
The five cadets, including Company Sergeant Major Thomas Morgan of Monmouth School Combined Cadet Force (Thomas Morgan, Year 13), were selected for the prestigious Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet role after being put forward for nomination by cadet group leaders and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.
Thomas has also been awarded a Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Scholarship which he intends to complete after his university studies.
He follows in the footsteps of Cadet Sergeant Major Olivia Armstrong of Monmouth School Combined Cadet Force, who was awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate and Badge for being the 2022/23 representative, amongst three other cadets from across Wales.
There are nearly 5,000 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities.
The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,850 volunteering adult Instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.