On Monday 6 February, two men were arrested during a speed check in Abergavenny. The vehicle was stopped after the driver was speeding under the influence of cannabis.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, and driving a motor vehicle on a road with a concentration of a specified controlled drug in the body above the specified limit.
He has been released under investigation.
A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation has since been released without charge."