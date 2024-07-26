Smiths Auctions are very excited to present their forthcoming two day summer antiques and collectables sale on August 8-9. The high quality of entries has meant that there is a wonderful opportunity for local buyers to discover some interesting and beautiful antiques to enhance their homes and interiors.
In addition to an eclectic range of furnishings there are many other items on offer including a fantastic selection of antique and modern jewellery. A large choice of fine antique rings is crowding out the ring tray including a fine three stone diamond ring estimated at £2,500 to £3,500 and a large opal and diamond ring estimated at £1,500 to £2,000.
Other fine jewellery includes a modern diamond set collar necklace, a large diamond set star brooch and a pair of Victorian old cut diamond pendant cluster earrings. One of the last consignments to the sale proved rather exciting as it included an eye catching Victorian diamond set enamel snake form bangle estimated at £2,000 to £3,000 as well as a collectable turquoise and enamel snake necklace set with pearls and estimated at £1,200 to £1,800. For those on a tighter budget there is a huge range of more affordable jewellery estimated between £30 to £500 including diamond and ruby set bracelets, a large selection of earrings, necklaces, rings, silver and gold. An interesting variety of brooches includes a novelty Victorian bee brooch set sapphires, pearls and rubies estimated at £300/£500 and a small Edwardian diamond set chick brooch estimated at £150/£200.
The sale also includes a militaria section with the second instalment of a large consignment of cap badges as well as two Royal Marines Pith helmets and a variety of other military items. Other specialist collectables on offer include a small section of coins with a gold Krugerrand on chain estimated at £1,500 to £2,000. The books and ephemera section offers a chance to discover some rarities such as a range of posters, an early 20th century cardboard kit of Buckingham Palace and a GWR 1947 Holiday Haunts Guide.
Day two of the auction features a good selection of paintings with a variety of oils, watercolours and prints. More modern pieces include a provocatively titled nude by Nicky Arscott and a large and brightly coloured abstract acrylic by David Garland. There is of course no shortage of traditional watercolours depicting a range of attractive landscapes, animals and Victorian maidens. An unusual large watercolour portrait of a St Bernard dog is bound to be a favourite whilst an oil still life fruit by renowned artist Oliver Clare seems a snip at just £200/£400.
More traditional auction collectables include a large range of antique scent bottles and compacts and as well as antique boxes, items of copper, silver, brass and a fine French silvered and gilt ormolu mantel clock estimated at £200/£400.
The sale features a large section devoted to toys including a selection of antique, vintage and collectable teddies. A charming group of vintage Steiff baby animals includes Nosy the rhino, CoCo the Baboon and Tessie the dog. Other entries in this section include a selection of large scale models and kits, die cast cars, teddy bears, dolls and model trains. This section always provides a fun element to the sale - with a selection of evocative vintage toys providing a ‘feel good factor’ as people have nostalgic memories of their childhoods. These retro toys include items such as a large collection of Smurfs, ‘My Little Pony’s’, Matchbox cars and even a Nintendo Super Computer Game in original box estimated at £80/£120.
Smiths fully illustrated catalogue will be available online from the 2nd of August with viewing on the 6th & 7th of August 10am-5pm and 9am-10am on the morning of the sales. Please visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk or telephone 01531 821776 for further information.