Neighbourhood officers made two arrests and successfully removed class A drugs from the streets following two early-morning raids in Blaenau Gwent today.
Officers raided two residential properties - one in Abertillery and one in Nantyglo - at around 5.15am on Tuesday 18 February, before seizing class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, cash, mobile devices and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Abertillery on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and a 38-year-old man from Blaina on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Police also seized a dog, suspected to be on the banned breeds list, during the searches.
Both men remain in custody at this time.
Sgt Amy Hughes said: "Information we receive from the public is vital as we combat the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Blaenau Gwent.
“Illegal drugs flood our communities with misery, suffering and fear and those involved prey upon the vulnerable in our society.
“We hope this morning’s two warrants show that your input makes a difference, so please continue to report your concerns and information to us.”
If you have any concerns or information about illegal drug supply or dealing in your community, please report it via the Gwent Police website, by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media, so that we can act.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information or visit the website.