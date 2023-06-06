Bridges Charity and Volunteering for Wellbeing are collaborating to bring their exciting new project, ‘Cycling Without Age’ to Abergavenny. Bridges Charity and Volunteering for Wellbeing work to recruit, train and support Volunteers across Monmouthshire to make an impact in their communities.
‘Cycling Without Age’ aims to give residents the opportunity to learn and even take a ride on a trishaw bike, piloted by one of the six incredible volunteers.
On June 8, from 10am to 3pm, volunteers and trishaw bikes will be on hand at St Johns Square, Abergavenny, offering thirty minute taster journeys in and around the town. The bike offers space for two passengers, in addition to the pilot; co-pilot will also be accompanying the party on a separate bike.
In the future, residents will be able to book a trishaw bike for a journey, pre-planned by the pilots. The project are also working with a variety of local coffee shops, meaning passengers can stop for a free drink or snack from a selected store before continuing their travels.
A spokesperson from Volunteering for Wellbeing said: “We’re hoping that this new project will enable older people, or those with mobility issues the chance to get out of their homes, meet new people, reconnect with their community and nature and also have some fun.”
The project has already found success in areas around Monmouthshire such as Llanfoist and Monmouth.