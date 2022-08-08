On both points as a single entity, Kyle shared with us that “You could say that from a really early age, I understood politics in a personal sense given my disabled background and I always felt that there was something calling me to find an outlet to channel my frustrations into effective action and politics completed that cycle with my autism being my prime mover after many trials and errors. My autism on the flip side has made me ultra-aware in a sense of how society is engineered towards the modern world, the positive and negative forces of power, wealth, distribution of wealth, and conquering the past and the present, in order to realise the future in a governing sense.”