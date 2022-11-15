Tory leader accuses First Minister of standing in the way of Welsh covid inquiry
Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew R T Davies has accused First Minister Mark Drakeford of being the only person standing in the way of a Welsh covid inquiry.
Speaking in First Ministers Questions, Mr Davies MS, asked the First Minister to name a single organisation that is against the principle of a Wales-specific covid inquiry.
When asked if Labour members would be free to vote against the Government on any motion tabled in favour of forming such an inquiry, the First Minister refused to answer the question.
Speaking after the event, Mr Davies said: “Today’s comments by the First Minister are, once again, incredibly disappointing. The people in Wales who have lost loved ones deserve answers - answers that can only be explored through a Wales specific covid inquiry.
“It is clear that the only person standing in the way of a Welsh inquiry is the First Minister himself.
“I sincerely hope that the First Minister won’t force Labour Members to vote against our upcoming motion. He cannot continue to stand in the way of people who lost loved ones getting the answers they deserve.”
Last month, the First Minister told the Covid bereaved families that there would be no Wales -specific covid inquiry stating that “the world has moved on”.
