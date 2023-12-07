Usk's annual Victorian Christmas Market and Lantern Parade held last weekend was a resounding success, despite the challenging weather conditions.
Freezing temperatures on Saturday, December 2 did not deter the enthusiastic visitors who flocked to the markets, making it a truly memorable event.
Residents were delighted to also welcome a coach full of visitors from St Peter's in Aberbargoed, with many as far afield as Narberth, only adding to the festive spirit that filled the air.
The Festivities continued on the Sunday, December 3 with the traditional Festival of Carols held at St Mary's Priory Church. The community gathered to celebrate the joyous season.
Following the beautiful carols, the Lantern Parade commenced, illuminating the streets of Usk with a magical glow.
And what would a Christmas parade be without the presence of Father Christmas himself?
Taking time out of his busy schedule to join the parade, Santa joined the party with six of his loyal reindeer. The Cwmbran and District Pipes and Drums led the way, charging the Christmassy atmosphere.
The Grand Finale at the Sessions House was nothing short of extraordinary. The Fiery Jack Family Entertainers treated the audience to a mesmerising Trapeze and Light Show, leaving everyone in awe of their incredible talent. The combination of acrobatics and dazzling lights created a truly magical experience for all who attended. It was a moment that will be cherished for years to come.
A spokesperson from Usk County Council said: "We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all that attended to make our event so successful.
"Mark your calendars and make sure not to miss out on the magic and wonder that will be awaiting us all."