While living at Llanvihangel Crucorney, Denis attended St John’s School in Pen-y-Pound in what is now known as ‘The Cloisters’ and recalls, “There was about 20 of us in the class of mixed ages and we were situated upstairs in a room overlooking Abergavenny. There was one boy a little older than me who I later met when I was studying law in Cambridge. He would later become a Lord Chief Justice and it’s funny to think we went to the same small school in Wales together. It’s a small world!”