"Lucy Glendinning responds by using the human form as a vessel for emotions, ideas, and consciousness. She comes from a medical family and is researching Neuro-aesthetics, a scientific approach to the study of the aesthetic experience when considering a work of art. Lucy’s work incorporates pale feathers to remind us of our symbiotic relationship with the natural world and the context of a church draws us to contemplate angels and their wings. White Hart possesses an ethereal glow which can be glimpsed through the richly carved 15th-century rood screen, and pulls the visitor towards the side chapel of St Jerome Llangwm Uchaf in which it stands.”