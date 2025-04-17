Closing the event, Cllr Sara Burch, noted: "This event highlights some of the fantastic work being done across Monmouthshire to support our vibrant cultural industries and creative communities. Our vision is of a Monmouthshire where everyone, at every age can be creative, and can find the their talent. We want to be a county where there is always something happening, in every town, and in our inspirational countryside, supporting new work as well as preserving heritage and tradition. Our hubs, libraries, museums, theatre, schools and town centres are important in providing spaces for creativity of all kinds. Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to our celebration."