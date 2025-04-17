A giant puppet, poetry, community choir and advice on funding were amongst the highlights of Monmouthshire’s second Creative Celebration when County Hall was once again full of creative thinking as Monmouthshire's creative professionals and cultural organisations came together.
This year's theme focused on film, theatre, music, script writing, and hearing from those who achieved creative success in 2024. The event featured presentations, a Q&A panel, workshops, a marketplace and performances.
Participants heard about work that has been done so far to support the arts in Monmouthshire, and next steps in the development of a Cultural Strategy for the County.
Guests were greeted by the Goddess of the Wye, the creation of puppeteer Kim Kaos and Monmouthshire Community choir performed during the break. The Makers Market in the training area showcased a mix of creatives sharing and selling their products.
Following opening remarks from Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, guests were treated to presentations from Samantha Dazhure, a Zambezian poet from Caldicot who opened with a commissioned poem about Monmouthshire, and Hilary Farr from Arts Council Wales discussing funding opportunities and ACW activities in Monmouthshire.
Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said: "The arts are in Monmouthshire’s DNA. Across the county, we have artists making Monmouthshire a beacon for all of Wales. Our cultural celebration event allows us to bring people together to celebrate their success and also to say thank you for all the work they are doing every day across the county."
Quick Fire presentations provided an insight into the varied cultural aspects of Monmouthshire. These were presented by Emma Bevan-Henderson and Lynn Webb from Abergavenny Creative Alliance, Stephanie Roberts from Usk Primary School, Stuart Bawler from Hummadruz - Theatr Uwchfioled Cymru, Bonnie Helen Hawkins (Under Milk Wood illustrated book) and composer Fiona Frank.
The event also allowed guests to take part in workshops. These included practicalities of funding applications by Hilary Farr, establishing a portrait practice by Oriane Pierrepont, Samantha Rumbidzai Dazhure discussing her book 'Weeping Tomato', and Liz Mance presenting her Edinburgh Fringe show 'Cup of Tea with George Elliot.'
A Creative Conversation Panel Q&A, chaired by Emma Bevan-Henderson, closed the event. Panelists included MCC Leader Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism Cllr. Sara Burch, Tracey Thomas, Head of Culture and Community Learning at MCC, and Rachael Rogers, Culture, Heritage and Arts Strategic Manager at MCC.
Closing the event, Cllr Sara Burch, noted: "This event highlights some of the fantastic work being done across Monmouthshire to support our vibrant cultural industries and creative communities. Our vision is of a Monmouthshire where everyone, at every age can be creative, and can find the their talent. We want to be a county where there is always something happening, in every town, and in our inspirational countryside, supporting new work as well as preserving heritage and tradition. Our hubs, libraries, museums, theatre, schools and town centres are important in providing spaces for creativity of all kinds. Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to our celebration."