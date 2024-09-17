Natasha Asghar MS has warned the Welsh Government the time for talking is over, as this week marks one year since the rollout of controversial 20mph speed limits.
Since being introduced, the 20mph policy has sparked widespread uproar with countless protests and a record-breaking petition calling for the scheme to be axed gaining nearly 500,000 signatures.
Local authorities across the country have received more than 10,500 requests calling for roads which had their limit altered to be reassessed.
Labour’s transport secretary this week revealed that councils are now reviewing the feedback received.
Natasha Asghar MS, Shadow Transport Minister and Member of the Welsh Parliament for South Wales East, said: “It has been a whole year since Labour waged war against motorists by introducing this costly 20mph policy and despite the unprecedented levels of opposition, Ministers in the Welsh Government are continuing to bury their heads in the sand with little regard of the impact it is having on people’s lives and livelihoods.
“The Welsh public have made their views crystal clear with a recent survey revealing 7-in-10 residents opposed the policy, which we know cost £33m to rollout and is poised to deliver a £9bn blow our economy.
“To put it simply, the time for talking is over. The Welsh Government must heed the public’s calls and rescind their 20mph policy, instead adopting a targeted approach like the Welsh Conservatives have long called for.
“Fobbing off responsibility onto local authorities simply won’t wash. This is the Welsh Government’s mess to clear up and it is about time the people of Wales see real action as opposed to hollow words.”
Ms Asghar’s comments come as Lee Waters, who as transport minister had overseen the policy admitted that while the 20mph limits had undoubtedly saved lives, in hindsight he would have applied more common sense on roads where 20mph didn't ‘pass the sniff test’.
Speaking to BBC Wales Mr Waters acknowledged that the public wasn’t prepared for the default speed limit and that not enough work had been done ahead of the rollout but said he didn’t see a blanket reversal of the new law.