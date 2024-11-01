A PRIMARY school in Torfaen will be home to the area’s first ever laser show, with hundreds of tickets already sold to celebrate Bonfire Night, and raise funds for a play park.
The event will be held at Ysgol Panteg Primary School on Saturday, November 9. The show starts at 7.30pm and consists of a professional laser display set to Welsh and upbeat music, matched to creative laser displays to dazzle the crowd.
Organised by Ffrindiau Panteg, the Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) for Ysgol Panteg Primary School in Sebastopol, Pontypool, the event looks to raise 15 thousand pounds for a new play park.
Chair of the PTA, Cathy Mogg, said: “As well as boosting community spirit, our goal is to raise around 15k for a new play park.
“Unfortunately our last one rotted, and despite a guarantee, the company folded and it wasn’t replaced. We worked closely with our school council to decide on a new play area and are working hard to make it a reality for our pupils.”
The event is also expected to see local food vendors and businesses at hand. They will be offering hot street food, sweet selections and some funfair attractions. It is an ambitious evening, but it is not the first time Ffrindiau Panteg have organised an event to raise funds.
Cathy Mogg added: “Our PTA is made up of four parents and additional parent volunteers; Cathy, Emilie, Ben and Dan are our core members. Our PTA is a vibrant team that works together to raise funds, support our pupils and be an accessible resource for parents.
“Our team has run many school events such as fetes, discos and a uniform recycle shop. We have a close relationship with the staff at Ysgol Panteg, particularly its headmaster Dr Matthew Williamson-Dicken. The laser show represents the close partnership between our school community, and our shared vision for our school.”
Tickets are £5 per person, which you can purchase online. The event opens at 6.30pm but the car park will be open to disabled badge holders between 5.45pm and 6.15pm.