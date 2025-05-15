“I feel very privileged to do what I do,” explained Nick. “As a voice actor it’s quite easy to say grounded because you’re very anonymous. But I love the diversity of it and never get bored. I never harboured any ambitions to see my name in lights and for me, the important thing is that people in the industry recognise what I can do, and the work doesn’t dry up. Ever since I had an inkling that I could make a career out of this, I was thinking, ‘I know I can do it, so let’s see how far I can take it.’”