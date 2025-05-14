Friday evening saw the chorus loosen up at the festival voncert, lighting up the venue with a blend of close harmony acapella singing in a set designed to entertain under the guidance of MD Owen McCarthy. Synergy opened with ‘King of the Road’ and ‘Beyond the Sea’ before a double injection of Welshness with ‘Myfanwy’ and ‘Calon Lan’ and closed the set with crowd pleasers ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ by Queen, followed by the promise of a sincere classical piece that evolved into ‘Teddy Bears Picnic’, an act that always brings the house down, this time with a standing ovation!