A short acrobatic display overhead gave the Victory in Europe 80th Anniversary Celebration at Llanarth, near Raglan that extra something on Saturday, May 10.
Arranged jointly by Llanarth Village Hall and the Village Alive Trust with assistance from Llanarth Cricket Club, the sports and social association and Llanarth Estate, the family event drew an enthusiastic crowd. The hall was decked with bunting and Cathy Clark provided red silk poppy arrangements for the stage.
The free entry community event was given financial support by Monmouthshire Welsh Churches Trust, Llanarth Fawr Community Council and the Richard Hanbury-Tenison Charitable Trust, as well as local donors. The short display of air stunts was kindly arranged by Ben Herbert.
A commemorative limited Lucky Number Programme, designed by Eric Evans, was on sale with a £75 prize donated by 24/7 Plumbing & Heating. The glossy booklet features photos, history and local wartime memories. The random number draw resulted in Joyce Groves winning the cash prize. Some remaining copies, no longer eligible for the prize draw, are still available at a much reduced price of £1 per copy. Contact Pat Griffiths on 01873 821418.
A bottle of champagne for her authentic wartime look was won by Olwen Smith, who at 91, had enthusiastically dressed in 1940’s style for the afternoon. Farmer’s daughter Olwen also contributed her memories to the programme, of living at Clytha Castle during the Second World War when Clytha Park billeted soldiers in a camp.
The Monmouth Lindyhoppers gave the afternoon an energetic buzz; Abergavenny Borough Band entertained with wonderful tunes and Uskulele musicians added a distinctive vibe which was much enjoyed by all. Representing the services were the young Abergavenny ATC Band members, smartly turned out, as well as being entertaining.
Penpergwm Care Home residents were hosted as special guests, St John’s Ambulance were on hand and Llanarth Cricket Club played a league match for spectators to enjoy.
Displays of wartime vehicles and tractors were on show thanks to enthusiasts including Richard Purkiss, Ken Watkins, and Cliff Price who travelled from Hay-on- Wye. John Prosser, of Abergavenny motored in to show off his 1936 vintage prized automobile. Kelly Bendon, of PonyPals Therapy, took along two ponies for children to pet.
Tea and cake were on offer, children’s craft activities were sponsored by Pam Watkins and overseen by her daughter, Kim Evans. A display about wartime and a small exhibition about the Village Alive Trust’s St Teilo’s Church project, proved educational to visitors. Some oral history clips recorded by the Trust, over 16 years ago, of local farmers’ wartime experiences, were broadcast as background accompaniment.
A tombola and donations helped raise funds for the charity. Hazel Leacock won an appetising jar of sweets after being the nearest to guess how many…185!
The organisers thank everyone who attended, and those who sponsored, donated, stewarded, worked in the kitchen, or who contributed in anyway to make the event a true community celebration. Special thanks are due to the committee made up of Mike and Eileen Powell, Pam Watkins, Vivienne Morgan, Eric Evans, Peter Francis, Ginny Hallett and Pat Griffiths.