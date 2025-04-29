LAURA Anne Jones has urged the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to back British farmers when negotiating trade deals.
The South Wales East MS, and farmer’s daughter, made the intervention as Ministers work to secure a trade deal with the USA in the coming weeks.
The Chancellor said last week she was confident a deal would be reached as she visited the US and held talks with the US treasury secretary.
The UK Government has offered to reduce tariffs on car imports and agricultural products from the UK, prompting Ms Jones to raise concerns of farmers in Wales and the UK.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said:
“The US is one of our closest allies, and it’s important we secure a trade deal. But our food producers work tirelessly to meet some of the highest standards in the world. Undermining them with a trade deal that rewards countries cutting corners would not be welcomed.
“Wales and Britain do not want a deal that could require the UK to open its markets to imports like chlorine-washed chicken; a practice banned in Britain.
“I would urge the Chancellor and Prime Minister to back British farmers and quality food when negotiating deals, and to make sure that they aren’t allowing our agricultural communities to be undercut or disadvantaged.
“We want to have access to American products, and we want a good deal, but we have to balance those aims with the needs of our agriculture sector, which has already taken a kicking from Labour’s tax raid on the family farm.”