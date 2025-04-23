The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) recently welcomed Plaid Cymru South Wales East Senedd Members, Delyth Jewell MS and Peredur Owen Griffiths MS on a farm visit in Blaenau Gwent, highlighting the uncertainties facing the agricultural sector in Wales.
The pair visited FUW Gwent County Chair, Wayne Langford’s farm near Trefil, Blaenau Gwent. Delyth and Peredur have become regular visitors on Wayne and Tracy’s farm over recent years as they learn more about the challenges facing the farming sector.
Earlier this month, the FUW wrote to the UK Government warning about the dangers of an unfavourable trade deal between the USA and UK which could see Welsh agricultural interests being “sold down the river” in the UK Government’s pursuit of short-term trade concessions.
Delyth and Peredur were joined by FUW President, Ian Rickman, FUW Regional Vice-President, Brian Bowen and FUW Policy Officer, Gemma Haines.
Following the visit, Peredur Owen Griffiths said: “Welsh farmers are weathering an unprecedented storm of challenges. From the looming uncertainty surrounding future Welsh Government farm funding to the impact of ill-conceived UK Government policies, and the very real threat of unfavourable trade deals that could erode Wales' cherished high food standards.
We remain grateful to the FUW for providing this vital opportunity to once again visit Wayne's farm and delve deeper into these pressing issues. Given the fundamental role family farms play in the vitality of our rural communities, it is imperative that governments at both ends of the M4 prioritise and implement more robust support that ensures their future sustainability.”
Ian Rickman added: Farm visits provide a terrific opportunity for politicians to see the realities facing farmers with their own eyes, as well as an opportunity to discuss wider challenges facing the agricultural sector - be it ongoing talks over the Sustainable Farming Scheme, changes to inheritance tax, or transatlantic trade talks.”