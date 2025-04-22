PLANNERS have given the go-ahead for a former furniture store to be converted to a garden centre and food hall.
However, Welsh historic buildings body Cadw, which had already raised concerns two refrigerated containers planned for a service yard would be partly inside the boundary of Abergavenny Castle historic park and gardens, still has to give scheduled monument consent.
South Wales-based chain Pugh’s wants to open its second Garden Kitchen by Pugh’s store at the former Timothy Oulton Outlet furniture and homeware store, at 7 to 9 Mill Street, which is considered a gateway to the town centre and is within the Abergavenny conservation area.
Timothy Oulton closed in January and the buildings, at the turning of Mill Street and Cross Street, were the Eric Davies furniture shop for many years.
Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department has approved the change of use from retail to mixed retail including food and drink and for outside seating as well as associated works and new storage buildings.
Pugh’s has said it’s operated the food and retail concept at its Rogerstone branch, near Newport, since 2021 and as well as a garden centre features a deli counter and food hall with a 60-seat restaurant. Activities such as workshops could also be held at the Abergavenny shop.
Planning officer Kate Bingham said, in a report, the plans support the vibrancy and viability of the town centre and central shopping area: “The application for change of use is welcomed in terms of place making as it will create a destination venue at this end of Cross Street, contributing to the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre and conservation area.
“The buildings are not listed but are within Abergavenny conservation area. The proposal is considered to retain the historic character of the building and makes minimal external alterations. It will bring a vacant unit back into use contributing to the vibrancy of the street scene.”
The current service yard is described as distracting from the conservation area and plans to improve it are welcomed.
The opening hours applied for, from 7am to 11pm, are consistent with town centre expectations, though it isn’t anticipated to typically open for those hours but could for events such as the Abergavenny Food Festival.
The application was supported by the Abergavenny and District Civic Society which said it hopes Cadw and the council will “make every effort to resolve any impediments to approval”.
According to the planning application the store could employ up to 30 full-time equivalent staff.