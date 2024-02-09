Monmouthshire Community Action Network has recently hosted a Thriving Communities Event, which has been described as “a tremendous success”.
The event brought together more than 40 local organizations and hundreds of community members, who explored a range of volunteering opportunities, hobbies, and services.
Positive feedback was received from organisations highlighting the event's impact on extending their service reach, fostering networking with other organisations, and successfully recruiting volunteers.
Workshops garnered significant attendance, with people embracing their inner child at the Chepstow Community Circus session (including Cllr Angela Sandles).
The expert panel discussion on funding in Wales was a standout, providing attendees with invaluable insights into the funding landscape.
The Magor and Undy Hub, with its state-of-the-art facilities and ideal location, served as the perfect venue, and we hope the event has contributed to putting this new venue on the map.
Cllr Sandles said: “I am thrilled by the tremendous success of the Thriving Communities event, hosted by Monmouthshire Community Action Network. It was truly heartening to witness the community uniting and establishing connections that undoubtedly pave the way for positive collaborations going forward.
“Our heartfelt thanks go to the Magor and Undy Hub, as well as our partners GAVO, MHA, and all the information stall holders, for their instrumental role in making this event a resounding success.”