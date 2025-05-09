Engineering will be taking place to allow time for a new project to be completed transforming to a modern and sustainable way of travel.
The work will take place between Cardiff Queen Street to Cardiff Bay all day from Saturday May 10 to Sunday May 25.
In this period there won’t be any services to run between Cardiff Queen Street and Cardiff Bay.
From May 26 and onwards customers will no longer be able to access Cardiff Bay station from Bute street onto Cardiff Bay platform one so customers will be diverted.
The metro project will look at being a more sustainable way to travel however because of this there will be temporary changes to some journeys whilst this project is ongoing.