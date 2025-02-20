GWENT Police neighbourhood officers arrested three teenagers and a 30-year-old man in early-morning raids at properties in Newport on Thursday (February 20)
Officers carried out the warrants in the Alway and Bettws areas of the city, recovering a quantity of cash, mobile phones and class A drugs.
A man and a woman, both aged 19, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of criminal property.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
All four, from Newport, remain in police custody at this time, as our enquiries continue.
PC Jack Passmore, neighbourhood ward manager for Alway, said: “Intelligence we receive from the public is paramount as we combat the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Newport area.
“We hope this morning’s warrants show that input from local residents really does make a difference, so please continue to report your concerns and information to us.
“Illegal drugs fill our communities with misery, suffering and fear and those involved prey upon the vulnerable in our society.
"If you have any concerns about illegal drugs in your area, let us know by calling 101 or direct messaging us on our Facebook or X pages, so that we can take action.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information or contact them via their website.”