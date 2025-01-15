MOVE over Fireman Sam there’s a new firefighter in town and his name is Thomas!
As a special treat for his ninth birthday, Thomas was taken by his parents Tasha Skinner and Richard Davies to Abergavenny Fire Station where two firefighters were all too happy to show a budding fireman in the making around.
During the day, Thomas was given a tour of the station and learned exactly what the role of a fireman entails.
However, the highlight of the day was when Thomas was allowed to take a seat in one of the station’s fire engines and dream the dream of rushing like a hero in a helmet to an emergency situation and saving the day. Much like the firefighters did in Abergaveny’s Frogmore Street back in November of last year.
Thomas’s mother Tasha told the Chronicle, “We would like to say a big thank-you to Ollie and Stephen, the two firefighters from Abergavenny Fire Station for their time and kindness given to our son on his ninth birthday.
“Thomas is autistic and non-verbal and he loves Fireman Sam. He really enjoyed being in the fire engine. It was all a special treat from him and made for a super day.”
Since the 1830s Abergavenny has had fire engines of one sort to call its own. One was a hand pump and the other a larger steam fire engine.
Back then the services of the fire engines were paid for by private individuals in proportion to the severity of the fire.
Buildings would have fire insurance plates fixed to their walls to show that they were insured. It was common practice to only extinguish the fire once the plates had been checked.
The Fire Brigade Act of 1938 changed all that and for decades generations of firefighters have been fighting the flames wherever they are found and keeping us all safe. Who knows, maybe one day Thomas will join their ranks?