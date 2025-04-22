The Fire and Fork restaurant, near Nevill Hall Hospital, was in flames on Good Friday, with the fire leaving livelihoods at risk in the community.
South Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed to the Chronicle that multiple crews were in attendance as firefighters battled the blaze into the night.
“South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at approximately 6.53pm on Friday April 18th to reports of a fire at the Fire and Fork, Abergavenny,” a spokesperson said.
“Crews and appliances from Ebbw Vale, New Inn, Abergavenny and Maindee attended the scene and tackled the fire using ten breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet, triple extension ladder, thermal imaging camera, aerial platform and cutting gear.”
Fire crews were officially stood down at 10.46pm that evening.
The popular restaurant had been advertising its Bank Holiday live music and cocktails just hours earlier, as fire fighters were called in less than an hour after the evening was due to get underway.
The restaurant issued an update on Easter Monday to say it will be reflecting on the events of the weekend and whether the business is viable moving forwards.
“After what has been a turbulent weekend, we wanted to keep all of our customers updated,” a spokesperson said.
“We have been able to enter the restaurant to assess the true extent of the damage caused by the fire on Friday.”
“Unfortunately, this does mean we will be closed for the foreseeable future until we are able to make a decision about the future of Fire and Fork at Y Cantref.”
“We will be taking the next few days to assess our options and if the business is viable moving forward.”