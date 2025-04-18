Emergency services are dealing with a fire on at a restaurant at Brecon Road, Abergavenny.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police are at the scene at the Fire and Fork restaurant and people are being urged to avoid the area.
Residents living in the vicinity are advised to make sure all doors and windows are closed
“Diversions are in place to ensure your safety. Please find an alternative route for your journey,” said a police spokesman.
In a statement on social media a spokesman for the restaurant said, “As you may have seen by now, we are currently dealing with the restaurant on fire.
“As much as we appreciate your concerns and your comments to the page and calling us, we ask that while we deal with this incident and make sure everyone is safe, that you refrain from posting and calling the restaurant.
“To say we are devastated would be an understatement. Thanks for your concerns and we will update you in due course.”