Estate appeal
Jackie Perkins, formerly of 3 Cantref Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, passed away on May 4, 2025. Anyone with claims or interests in her estate must submit written details to Zedra Trust Company (UK) Ltd, Booths Park 3, Knutsford, WA18 8GS, by November 18, 2025. After this date, the estate will be distributed, considering only those claims received. Reference: CLI0004061.
Temporary road closure in Llanellen
Monmouthshire County Council has issued a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order to facilitate essential poling works in Llanellen. The order, made under Section 14(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, came into effect on 30 September 2025 and will remain in force for up to 18 months, although the works are expected to be completed the same day.
The affected area is a section of Heol-Gerrig, approximately 345 metres from its junction with the B4269, extending for around 390 metres. The closure will be in place between 09:30 and 15:30 to ensure the safety of workers and the public.
As Heol-Gerrig is a no-through road, no signed diversion route has been provided. However, access and egress will be maintained on site, and reasonable access will be available for properties fronting the closed section.
The order may be cited as the Heol-Gerrig, Llanellen, Monmouthshire Temporary Traffic Regulation Order 2025. Anyone who contravenes the restrictions may be committing an offence under Section 16(1) of the Act.
Utility Works in Llantilio Crossenny
Monmouthshire County Council has announced a temporary road closure on the B4233 between Trothy Bridge and Pen-Y-Parc, Llantilio Crossenny, to allow essential poling and cabling works to be carried out safely. The closure, made under Section 14(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, came into effect on 25 September 2025 and will remain in force for up to 18 months, although the works are expected to be completed by 29 September 2025.
The affected stretch runs west from the junction with Llanarth Road for approximately 0.70km. Work will take place daily between 08:00 and 17:00. Reasonable access will be maintained for properties along the closed section throughout the duration of the works.
A signed diversion route has been put in place via the B4233, B4347, B4521, and A40, and vice versa.
The order may be cited as the B4233 Trothy Bridge to Pen-Y-Parc, Llantilio Crossenny, Monmouthshire Temporary Traffic Regulation Order 2025. Breaching the restrictions may constitute an offence under Section 16(1) of the Act.
