Monmouthshire County Council has announced a temporary road closure on the B4233 between Trothy Bridge and Pen-Y-Parc, Llantilio Crossenny, to allow essential poling and cabling works to be carried out safely. The closure, made under Section 14(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, came into effect on 25 September 2025 and will remain in force for up to 18 months, although the works are expected to be completed by 29 September 2025.