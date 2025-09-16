The lease on the single storey accommodation at Raglan services is up for sale.
The 43-bed former Travelodge accommodation off the A449 owned by Asda is being sold off as it is no longer required and would be better served under dedicated skilled hotel operators.
The £75,000 lease would give new operators the chance to operate the 43 en-suite rooms with ample parking close to the Asda Express branded building with food operators such as Burger King, Starbucks and a Subway concessions in store.
Rumours had surfaced online that the building was going to be used to house refugees, but Monmouthshire County Council has previously confirmed there are no plans to do so anywhere in the county. That is despite pressure from the UK Government.
A spokesperson said, “Monmouthshire continues to play host to many Ukrainian families displaced by the ongoing war in their homeland.”
“We anticipate this will continue for some time. UK Government continues to press for additional placements across the country. Where we can help, we will try to help but currently we do not have an involvement in hosting any additional refugees / asylum seekers.”
The service area was built in the 1970s and taken over by Granada Motorway Services in 1986. It was Granada who built the hotel which later traded as a Travelodge. Euro Garages acquired both north and southbound sites in September 2013. In April 2015, Euro Garages demolished the old buildings and replaced them with new combined forecourt sales buildings, which doubled up as amenity buildings. The northbound services opened in March 2016, and the south-westbound building opened in May 2016 .
Euro Garages later refurbished the former Travelodge hotel, reopening the hotel in August 2017 under the 'Raglan Lodge' name. Both sites transferred into the Asda estate in October 2023, relaunching on 27 March 2024 with new Asda Express stores and branding across the building.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.