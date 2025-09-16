The service area was built in the 1970s and taken over by Granada Motorway Services in 1986. It was Granada who built the hotel which later traded as a Travelodge. Euro Garages acquired both north and southbound sites in September 2013. In April 2015, Euro Garages demolished the old buildings and replaced them with new combined forecourt sales buildings, which doubled up as amenity buildings. The northbound services opened in March 2016, and the south-westbound building opened in May 2016 .