A temporary 50mph speed limit will be enforced on sections of the A40 and A449 trunk roads near Raglan Bypass, Monmouthshire, starting on September 26. The Welsh Government has issued the order due to safety concerns at the junction of Monmouth Road and Groesenon Road, and increased pedestrian activity near Raglan Castle.
The restriction affects the circulatory carriageway of Raglan Roundabout, parts of the A40 eastbound and westbound, and the A449 northbound exit slip road. The measure aims to reduce the risk of accidents and will remain in place for up to 18 months.
Full details of the order are available on the Welsh Government’s website at gov.wales/road-orders.
