Drivers in Abergavenny should expect disruption for the next few days as Cross Street and Market Street are set to close for gas works. Monmouthshire County Council says the closure will run from September 10-12, with work taking place under a temporary traffic order.
The affected stretch includes all of Cross Street from its junction with Monk Street, and all of Market Street from its junction with Cross Street. Access will still be available for fronting properties. A signed diversion will guide traffic via the A40, King Street and Lion Street. The order could remain in force for up to 18 months, but the work is expected to be completed within three days. Drivers are urged to plan ahead.
