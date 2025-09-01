Pugh’s Garden Kitchen Limited has applied for a premises licence for its location at 7–9 Mill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5HE. If granted, the licence will permit the retail sale of alcohol both on and off the premises. A copy of the application is available for viewing at the council’s hubs or County Hall, Usk, Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm, excluding bank holidays. Viewings must be arranged in advance in writing. The application can also be accessed online at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk.