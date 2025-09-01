Angel Bakery’s alcohol and music plan
Monmouthshire Bakery has submitted an application to vary the premises licence for Angel Bakery, located at 50 Cross Street, Abergavenny. If approved, the licence will allow the sale of alcohol and the playing of recorded music between 9am and 11pm daily.
The application is open for public comment, and anyone wishing to make a representation must do so in writing to The Licensing Section, Monmouthshire County Council, County Hall, The Rhadyr, Usk, within 28 consecutive days from the date of this notice.
A copy of the application is available for viewing at the council’s hubs or County Hall, Usk, Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm, excluding bank holidays. Viewings must be arranged in advance in writing. The application can also be accessed online at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk.
Alcohol licence for new garden store?
Pugh’s Garden Kitchen Limited has applied for a premises licence for its location at 7–9 Mill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5HE. If granted, the licence will permit the retail sale of alcohol both on and off the premises. A copy of the application is available for viewing at the council’s hubs or County Hall, Usk, Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm, excluding bank holidays. Viewings must be arranged in advance in writing. The application can also be accessed online at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk.
Estate of late David Thomas
If you believe you have a claim or interest in the estate of William David Thomas (also known as David Thomas), who lived at Belmont House, Church Lane, Crickhowell, and passed away on April 4, 2025, please send details in writing to the address below by October 18 2025. After that date, the estate will be shared out, taking into account only those claims received.Send correspondence to:R George Davies & Co., 5 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AA
Temporary closure on Blaenavon Road
Monmouthshire County Council has announced a temporary road closure on the B4246 Blaenavon Road in Govilon to allow Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out essential works safely. The closure will begin on September 8 and is expected to last until September 10. The affected section is approximately 100 metres, located 265 metres west of the junction with B4246 Merthyr Road. A signed diversion will be in place via B4246, A465, A467, and B4248. Reasonable access will be maintained for local properties.
