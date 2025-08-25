Temporary road closure in Govilon for water works
Monmouthshire County Council has announced a temporary road closure on the B4246 Blaenavon Road in Govilon to allow Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out essential works. The closure will begin on September 82025 and is expected to last until September 10 2025, though the order may remain in force for up to 18 months if required.
A 100-metre stretch of the road, approximately 265 metres west of its junction with B4246 Merthyr Road, will be closed. Access for residents will be maintained where possible.
A signed diversion will be in place via the B4246, A465, A467, and B4248. The works are being carried out to ensure safety during the infrastructure improvements.
The order will be formally known as the B4246 Blaenavon Road, Govilon, Monmouthshire Temporary Traffic Regulation Order 2025.
Road in Grosmont to closure for works
Monmouthshire County Council has issued notice of temporary road closures in Grosmont to allow essential poling works to be carried out safely. The closures will take place on Wednesday, September 4 2025, between 8am and 5pm. While the legal order allows for a period of up to 18 months, the works are expected to be completed within the day and will be carried out in two phases.
From 8:00am to 11:00am, Great Park Road will be closed for approximately 325 metres from its junction with Grosmont Road. A signed diversion will be in place via Old Court Road, Barry-Cathlea Road, and Grosmont Road.
From 11:30am to 5:00pm, Grosmont Road will be closed for about 550 metres, roughly 2.4km east of its junction with the A465. A diversion will run via the A465 and Grosmont Road.
Reasonable access will be maintained for local residents throughout the work.
Duct works at Llanvihangel
Monmouthshire County Council will temporarily close a section of Grosmont Road, Llanvihangel Crucorney, from its junction with the A465 for approximately 1.47km. The closure will be in effect from September 8-10 2025, between 9am and 5pm daily, to allow MJ Quinn to carry out duct laying works safely.
Access for residents will be maintained where possible. A signed diversion will be in place via the A465 and Grosmont Road.
This closure is authorised under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. Contravening the order is a criminal offence.
