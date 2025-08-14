Monmouthshire County Council has announced a series of temporary road closures across the county in August 2025 to facilitate essential infrastructure and maintenance works, including BT pole replacements, resurfacing, and utility works. These closures are being carried out under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, allowing works to proceed safely while maintaining access for local residents.
Dobsons Farm to Ty Hir, Abergavenny
A short-term closure will take place on August 21 2025, between 9:30am and 3:30pm, to allow BT to carry out pole replacement and testing. The closure affected approximately 0.7km the road from its junction with Church Lane. A diversion route will be signposted via the B4598, A40, B4233, Pant Lane and back via Church Lane.
Llanellen, Monmouthshire
From 20–21 August, resurfacing works will prompt closures on three sections:
- 1.65km of Cefn Goleu Ninfa from its junction with the A4042
- 205m of Ninfa, Cefn Y Coed Road
- 430m of Cefn Y Coed Road Works will operate daily between 7:30am and 3:30pm. A signed diversion was in place via the B4269, A4042, Oak Lane, and R50 (Blaenavon to Llanellen).
Cwm Road, Cwmyoy
From August 22-26, resurfacing will call for the full closure of Cwm Road, from its junction with R1 (Llanfihangel Crucorney to Brynarw). The route will be closed for its entire length between 7:30am and 3:30pm daily. Diversions will be posted via A465, Old Hereford Road, and Pantygelli.
Cwmyoy Road, Cwmyoy
Starting on August 26, further works by contractor MJ Quinn will close a 392m stretch of Cwmyoy Road, 315m from the junction with R1 Brynarw to Llanthony Wood. These works are expected to be completed by 5 September 2025. Signed diversions will be in place throughout the period.
Raglan Road, Llandenny
A temporary speed limit reduction is in place on Lower Raglan Road, Llandenny, from 60mph to 40mph for 250m to allow safe MJ Quinn poling works. The order took effect on 21 August 2025 and includes single-lane traffic with temporary signals, operating between 08:00 and 17:00.
Monmouthshire County Council has stated that access will be maintained for residents living along the affected routes, and the closures are essential to ensure the safety of both workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead, follow diversion signage, and allow extra time for travel. The council thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation during these improvement works.
