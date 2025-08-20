The Pennant Walters scheme originally planning for the installation of eight wind turbines at Mynydd Llanhilleth has been withdrawn since July 2024, however, a new proposal for seven turbines in the area has since been presented, the endorsement of which will be determined by 5th September by the Torfaen council but is yet to reach a verdict. The MS has raised further qualms that the “cumulative impact of multiple large-scale wind developments across our valleys” if this scheme were to go ahead.