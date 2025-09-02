ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board have launched a bold new campaign to crack down on illegal smoking on hospital grounds, using powerful visuals and audio prompts to highlight the devastating effects of second- hand smoke on the region’s most vulnerable patients- including children, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions such as cancer.
Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in Wales and is responsible for one in four cancers and many other life limiting conditions.
With the striking message, “If you smoke, I smoke. Stop now,” the campaign aims to bring home the reality that second-hand smoke doesn’t stay outside. It brings its way into hospital entrances, waiting rooms, wards and the lungs of the most vulnerable.
Despite legislation introduced in 2021 making it illegal to smoke on hospital grounds in Wales, the problem remains widespread. In the 12 months up to March 2025, 85 complaints were made about people smoking on ABUHB sites, with 70 percent of these incidents taking place at The Grange University Hospital alone.
Prof Tracy Daszkiewicz, Executive Director of Public Health and Strategic Partenrships at ABUHB said: “Smoking on hospital grounds is illegal. This law is in place to protect our patients, staff and visitors from the harms of second hand smoke.
“Tobacco smoke contains 4,000 chemicals in the form of particles which go into the air as someone smokes. Exposure to second hand smoke increases the risk of lung cancer in non-smokers by 20-30 percent and coronary heart disease by 25-35 percent.
“Our new campaign highlights the impact of second-hand smoke and is about the protection of those who visit our sites. Free support to quit smoking is promoted across our messaging, as well as free nicotine replacement products for those staying in hospital who smoke.”
Dr Matt Brouns, Consultant Lead for Respiratory at ABUHB said: “Every puff of second- hand smoke poses a serious risk to our patients, particularly those with respiratory issues, low immunity, or underlying conditions.
To reinforce the message, large-scale campaign visuals have been installed at Grange University Hospital, Nevill Hall Hospital and Royal Gwent Hospital. These feature patients alongside Dr Brouns and clearly communicate the personal impact of second-hand smoke.
In addition to the visuals, loud hailers will broadcast messages recorded by local children, a dual approach designed to make it impossible to ignore that smoking on hospital grounds is not only harmful, but illegal.
The Health Board’s Smoke-Free Environment Policy guarantees the right of every patient, staff member and visitor to breathe clean air on its sites. The updated signage and campaign are part of a wider effort to shift behaviour and reduce the serious health risks associated with passive smoking.
Free help to quit smoking is available through Help Me Quit www.helpmequit.wales, with QR codes on the new signage linking directly to the service.
“Every cigarette smoked outside our hospitals undermines our work and puts lives at risk,” said Prof Daszkiewicz.
“We’re taking a stand for our patients, for our staff, and for public health.”
