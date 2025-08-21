We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time, there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them into glorious colour.

Before Botox and lip fillers, many women refused to have their photo taken without first covering their faces with a handkerchief. It was a curious thing and also an outright lie. We don’t know what these three ladies are doing in this picture, but we do know it was taken in some place in Crickhowell back in the day. Having your photo taken was quite the novelty back then, so why not dress up in your Sunday best and pretend you’re crying for giggles? ( Rodney Lewis )

How many lovestruck couples have sat by a river somewhere and lost themselves in one another’s eyes before breaking into a heated argument about life’s great trivialities? Who knows what the couple sitting by Crickhowell Bridge were feeling and thinking when this pic was taken, but it does have a certain je ne sais quoi. Like the other pics featured this week, it belongs to Florida man Rodney Lewis, who returned to Crickhwowell earlier this year to find out a little more about his ancestors. In the photo album it was taken from, there are a few lines of verse which read, “We stood on the bridge at moonlight. We were so young and foolish then. And held aloft our moonshades. As the clock was striking ten.” In case you’re wondering, moon shade is a cocktail, not a device! ( Rodney Lewis )