HANGING around airports in the twilight hours is not everyone’s idea of fun. Nor for that matter is being stuck eight miles high in a cramped and stuffy tube full of compressed air, irritation, and anxiety.
Travel may well broaden the horizons, but dodgy hotels that look a world removed from the pictures you saw online, a steady bout of food poisoning, and having your alfresco steak ruined by protesters who view all tourists as the devil incarnate can all conspire to make a holiday abroad akin to a season in hell
So when the kind folk at holidaycottages.co.uk offered the Chronicle a stay at one of their luxury apartments for a week, we naturally jumped at the chance quicker than you can say viva la staycation!
The destination was Tenby, and the apartment was named the Cove. A well kept and spacious two bedroom flat situated five minutes from the spectacular North Beach.
The flat comes with its own parking space, and if you know Tenby, then you’ll know what a bonus that is.
Talking of Tenby……
For generations, it's been casting its seductive spell on those who have rested on its sands, swam in its seas, wandered through its streets, and marvelled at its endless and enchanting views.
There’s often something elusive and magical about those places where the sea meets the sand, but even on an island that boasts an abundance of picture-postcard-perfect seaside towns, Tenby is in a league of its own.
People from all over the world have fallen in love with this little corner of Wales for generations.
It boasts a dazzling array of beaches and a splendid abundance of restaurants and pubs. There's also a lot of history here, and Bosherston’s Lilly Ponds, the spectacular Barafundle Bay, Wiseman’s Bridge, and Manorbier Castle are also on your doorstep.
So what are you waiting for? There's never been a better time to pack a bag and explore the beauty and wonder we have in our backyard.
