Gas works to close two Abergavenny streets
Drivers in Abergavenny should expect disruption this week as Cross Street and Market Street are set to close for gas works. Monmouthshire County Council says the closure will run from September 10-12, with work taking place under a temporary traffic order.
The affected stretch includes all of Cross Street from its junction with Monk Street, and all of Market Street from its junction with Cross Street. Access will still be available for fronting properties. A signed diversion will guide traffic via the A40, King Street and Lion Street. The order could remain in force for up to 18 months, but the work is expected to be completed within three days. Drivers are urged to plan ahead.
Temporary Road Closure in Goytre for BT Works
Monmouthshire County Council will temporarily close part of Park-Y-Brain Lane, Goytre, from its junction with the A4042 for around 0.52km. The closure, necessary for BT works to be carried out safely, will be in effect from September 15-17, between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily.
Reasonable access will be maintained for properties along the affected stretch. A signed diversion will be in place via Saron Road, Old Abergavenny Road, and the A4042.
The order, made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will remain valid for up to 18 months, although the works are expected to be completed within three days. The closure is part of the Council’s commitment to ensuring public safety during infrastructure upgrades.
BT Works to close rural road near Pandy
A section of the R2 road between Llanfihangel Crucorney and Oldcastle, near Pandy, will be closed on September 15 for BT works. The closure runs north from Walterstone for around 1.6km and will be in place between 9:30am and 3:30pm. Monmouthshire County Council says the works are essential and will be carried out safely, with access maintained for nearby properties.
A signed diversion will guide drivers via Walterstone, C1219, C1218, C1205 and the R2 Oldcastle to Longtown route. The order could last up to 18 months, but the work is expected to be completed in one day.
Footpath diversion at Mount Pleasant
A section of Public Footpath 138 in Goetre Fawr is being diverted under a new order made by Monmouthshire County Council. The route will shift slightly to join Footpath 23. Maps and details are available at Usk Community Hub. Objections must be submitted by October 8.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.