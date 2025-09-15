TV presenter Clare Balding has set her new novel in the Monmouthshire countryside and dedicated it to one of the county's most iconic characters, the late Eddie Butler.
Balding became good friends with Butler and his wife, Sue, and the dedication to the novel, entitled ‘Pastures New’ reads, “For Sue and in memory of Ed.”
The book is about a character called Alex whose life is suddenly turned upside down when she inherits a crumbling sheep farm in Monmouthshire. Thrown into the deep end with no idea of how to cope with the demands of running a farm, Alex slowly begins to appreciate what makes the county and its people so special.
Balding told BBC Radio Wales that writing about Monmouth was easy because, “It's such a lovely place to represent, and it's so easy to write about people who are, by their nature, kind and generous.”
She describes the county’s landscape as being pivotal in the novel and describes that after endless walking in our hills it began to speak to her and became a character in its own right.
For her research into the farming aspects of the novel and to get a true idea of the challenges the rural community faces, she spent a lot of time with local farmers Colin and Tracey Evans.
Balding explained, “I hope it reflects how difficult farming life is and how much we should value farmers and what they do to protect our landscape. Also, how hard they work, that things are always going wrong on farms and you're constantly firefighting.
"It's really, really hard for anyone to break even,let alone make money. So how do you do that if you're not Jeremy Clarkson, coming in with millions already?"
Balding has also expressed her desire for the book to celebrate the community spirit and kindness she found in Wales.
"People help each other out. I think that's particularly true in rural communities.
"It's almost like a tribute to friendship and what people do for you, when you need it most, without you even asking,” she explained.
Talking about her decision to dedicate the novel to former Wales Captain and respected rugby commentator Eddie Butler, Balding explained, "I had the first copy of it in my hands and I took it and I gave it to Sue, and I said, 'You might want to look at the beginning and you might want to read the acknowledgements as well. And, and we cried a lot.”
Butler, who died in September 2022 aged 65, while on a charity trek in Peru, and whose sons played for Abergavenny RFC, was a keen novelist himself. His books include ‘The Head of Gonzo Davies,’ ‘Gonzo Davies: Caught In Possession,’ and ’The Asparagus Thieves.’
As well as dedicating the book to the former Pontypool player, Balding laces ‘Pastures New’ with several animals who are named after rugby legends.
There’s a lamb named Barry John, a dog named Gareth, and a Welsh terrier called Jiffy!
