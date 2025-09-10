MONMOUTHSHIRE just misses out on the top ten Welsh areas for holiday rental revenue, according to a new study.
The study, conducted by casino comparison site La Planque Du Joueur, analysed Office for National Statistics housing data and Airbnb data for the last four months of 2024 across Wales, to identify which areas are capitalising most on the visitor economy.
Key factors included guest nights (the total nights stayed per person, e.g. four guests staying two nights equals eight guest nights), nights sold (the number of nights properties were booked), and stays (the number of separate bookings).
Researchers also calculated the total estimated earnings by multiplying the number of nights sold as short-term lets with the median cost for a night on Airbnb to determine the ranking. Monmouthshire found itself 11th on the list with an estimated total revenue of £1,194,236.
Jean Morlec, of La Planque Du Joueur said: "This data presents a fascinating picture of Wales' holiday rental market. The revenue differences between areas are striking, with coastal areas dominating the top spots.
"What's particularly interesting is how the affordability varies for local residents. In some areas, people would need to work more than a full day to afford just one night in their own town, which raises questions about the impact of tourism on local housing markets."
Gwynedd ranked first in Wales with £6,780,605 in revenue, from 56,360 nights booked across 19,270 stays. This equates to an average of 2.9 nights per booking, with guests paying a median price of £120.31 per night, the highest in the ranking.
Cardiff came second with £4,854,267 in revenue, based on 52,010 nights booked across 18,810 stays. The Welsh capital recorded a lower median nightly rate of £93.33 compared to Gwynedd but saw similar booking volumes.
